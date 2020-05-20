Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.97-1.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $106.33 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

