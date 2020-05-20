Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Model N (MODN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Model N (NYSE: MODN) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2020 – Model N had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Model N had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Model N had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Model N had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Model N had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Model N is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Model N is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Model N was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Model N is expected to benefit from rapid adoption of its Revenue Cloud offering for med-tech, pharma, semiconductor, manufacturing and high-tech companies. Particularly, deal wins in the MedTech industry including Amgen, CSL, Boston Scientific, Biogen and Novo Nordisk are noteworthy. Integration of Revitas bodes well for Model N as it will not only reduce competition in life sciences vertical but will also expand customer base. Notably, shares of Model N have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the decline in maintenance subscription contracts remains a concern. Additionally, higher operating losses and lack of big shot international customers are expected to weigh on the company’s growth initiatives.”

NYSE:MODN opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Model N Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $424,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $345,388.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,333 shares of company stock worth $938,627. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Model N by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 53,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Model N by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

