Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Stake Cut by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg decreased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,198 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 37.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 27.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADM opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

