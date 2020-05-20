Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock Position Decreased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg reduced its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACBI. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 34.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

ACBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $234.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 39.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $27,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,721 shares in the company, valued at $755,567.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

