Auto Prop Reit to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Auto Prop Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$18.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

