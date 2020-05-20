AutoZone’s (AZO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Nomura Instinet

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Nomura Instinet in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra upgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,181.20.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,104.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $975.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,074.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.49 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoZone will post 61.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $5,333,210,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 655,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 461,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

