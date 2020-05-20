Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires New Stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.53% of Menlo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNLO stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.03. Menlo Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

