Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.86% of Benefitfocus worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 30.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Benefitfocus news, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $56,186.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,506 shares in the company, valued at $672,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $26,446.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNFT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.53. Benefitfocus Inc has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $31.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.96 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

