Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in StoneCo by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 386.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. ValuEngine downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

StoneCo stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91. StoneCo Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $46.69.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. StoneCo had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $190.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.19 million. Research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

