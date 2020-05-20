Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,748.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEP opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.80. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

KEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

