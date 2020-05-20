Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,893,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,654 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.12% of Jianpu Technology worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,412,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 164,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

NYSE JT opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.21. Jianpu Technology Inc – has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $5.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.83 million. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jianpu Technology Inc – will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jianpu Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Jianpu Technology Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT).

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.