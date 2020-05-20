Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $178.71 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $178,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,374.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,265.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,328.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

