Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 58,859 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Wipro by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wipro by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 130,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

WIT stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

