Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $6.67 Million Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Varian Medical Systems worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAR. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.12. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

