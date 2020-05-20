Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $7.60 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.06% of Align Technology worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.33.

In other news, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total transaction of $539,791.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,246 shares in the company, valued at $286,692.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $226.14 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $326.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

