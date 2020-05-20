Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 34,765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,377,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 219,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,535 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

