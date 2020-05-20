Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,613,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,966,000 after purchasing an additional 387,618 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 172.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. Standpoint Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

