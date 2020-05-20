Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $821,638,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 17,004.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,783 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,003,000 after purchasing an additional 682,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,519,597,000 after purchasing an additional 458,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after purchasing an additional 443,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $775,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,878 shares of company stock worth $20,047,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $216.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

