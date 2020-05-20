Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 1,694 Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.16% of HUTCHISON CHINA/S worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 40,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 63,483 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 88,153 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

HCM stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.