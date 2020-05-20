Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 2,700 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $19,371,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARI stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 48.60, a quick ratio of 48.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.34 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

In related news, Director Michael Salvati purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,410.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

