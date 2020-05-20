Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases New Position in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2,716.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

NYSE TXG opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXG. Cowen increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $580,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 960,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,777,047.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management I, sold 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $116,188,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,331,250 shares of company stock worth $169,231,288 in the last three months.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

