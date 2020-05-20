Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 643,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 144,905 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 53,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 21,875 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 23.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 62.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

NYSE NLY opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.72%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey acquired 50,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

