Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 2,902 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 78,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $2,983,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 88,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 909,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,082,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTB. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

M&T Bank stock opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.35.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.