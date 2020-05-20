Baillie Gifford & Co. Takes Position in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 62,117 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $1,631,192.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,047,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $69,639.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,019.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,101 shares of company stock worth $4,759,159.

BBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of -13.91.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

