Baillie Gifford & Co. Takes Position in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 460,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.21% of HUYA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUYA. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in HUYA by 50.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HUYA by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of HUYA by 150.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 81,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.04.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. HUYA Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 0.87.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. HUYA had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

