Bank of America Upgrades COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) to “Neutral”

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of COVESTRO AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get COVESTRO AG/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. COVESTRO AG/S has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.37.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for COVESTRO AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVESTRO AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.