Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 25,208 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $86,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDAQ. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Nasdaq stock opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $120.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.