Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 41,763 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Qorvo worth $84,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Qorvo by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,640,461.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,932 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.74.

QRVO opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

