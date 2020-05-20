Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,100 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 475,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.75% of Insulet worth $78,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 482.8% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,603. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD opened at $195.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,446.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.15. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.21 and a fifty-two week high of $228.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.93.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

