Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,466 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,466 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.29% of ABIOMED worth $84,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $190.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.02. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.