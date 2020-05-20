Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,044,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $91,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 367.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

