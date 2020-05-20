Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.75. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,151,451.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,682.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shira Goodman purchased 2,600 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,228 shares in the company, valued at $163,750.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

