Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Unilever by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Unilever by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

UL opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.