Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 44.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $43,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 554,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,922,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $361.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.81 and its 200 day moving average is $453.96. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.08 and a 12 month high of $542.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

