Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 2,300 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.35.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

