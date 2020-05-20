Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 2,570 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

