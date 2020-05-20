Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,244,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $364,997,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,222,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,430.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,133,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $132,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

