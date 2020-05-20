Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 696,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,827,000 after buying an additional 280,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,023,000 after buying an additional 67,050 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 534,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after buying an additional 36,052 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $41.23.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

