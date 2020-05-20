Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 3,800 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 2,267.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

