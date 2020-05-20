Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $107,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $294.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $302.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.22 and its 200-day moving average is $262.78.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $6,162,141.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 831,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,518,633.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 16,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total transaction of $4,860,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,390 shares of company stock worth $24,709,288 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

