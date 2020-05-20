Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $115,000 in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $278,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 4,568.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 703,524 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 456,632 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 481,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 256,922 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDS opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.11. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $34.00.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

