Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $121,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

BABA stock opened at $217.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $552.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.13. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

