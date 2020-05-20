Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $126,000 in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,767,000 after buying an additional 419,180 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,291,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,138,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.75.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,364.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,054 shares of company stock worth $20,048,168. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $520.44 on Wednesday. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.84. The firm has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

