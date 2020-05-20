Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $136,000 in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 142.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI opened at $137.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. TheStreet cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.37.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.