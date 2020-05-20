Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $145,000 in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,593 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAFD. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Washington Federal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Mark Tabbutt acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,039.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $97,591.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,440.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,086 shares of company stock worth $533,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.99. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 27.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

