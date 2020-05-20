Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $76,000 in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in International Paper by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

In related news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.