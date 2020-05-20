Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $83,000 in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,037,000 after buying an additional 352,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $45,408,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $14,420,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 104,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 303,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACC opened at $343.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a current ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.78. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $498.06.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,997,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,193,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $395.50 per share, for a total transaction of $197,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,003 and sold 121,631 shares worth $38,113,757. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

