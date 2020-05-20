Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $104,000 Investment in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SCP Investment LP increased its stake in Air Lease by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 880,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Air Lease by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Air Lease by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,443,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 858,006 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AL. Cowen boosted their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Air Lease stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.47. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

In other Air Lease news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marshall O. Larsen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,345 shares of company stock worth $418,043 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.