Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $85.44 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average of $98.03.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

