Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,962,000 after buying an additional 2,645,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 13,186.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,959,000 after buying an additional 1,671,997 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

C stock opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $64.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.